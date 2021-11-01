The Holden is a charming single-story, 2,326 square feet, 4 bedroom, 2 bathroom, 2-car garage plan. This home features an open concept layout which is perfect for entertaining. The welcoming foyer leads you into the spacious dining area just off the living room. This layout offers a large kitchen with an island and is equipped with a large walk-in pantry. The kitchen also offers Whirlpool Stainless Steel appliances and a gas range. A beautiful bedroom one suite is located at the back of the house for complete privacy. Take advantage of the study, perfect for a home office! The exterior comes with front and back sod, plus landscaping in the front.
4 Bedroom Home in Bixby - $0
