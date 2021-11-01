4 Bedroom Home in Bixby - $0

The Frisco is a beautiful single-story, 2,100 square feet, 4 bedroom, 2 bathroom, 2-car garage plan. Perfect for entertaining, this home has it all!. The foyer leads you into the spacious dining room just off the family room. This layout offers a large kitchen with an oversized granite island and is equipped with a walk-in pantry. The kitchen features Whirlpool Stainless Steel appliances and a gas range. A beautiful bedroom one suite is located at the back of the house for complete privacy, ensuite including a double vanity sink and separate shower and tub. The exterior comes with front and back sod, landscaping in the front, and a large covered patio!