 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
4 Bedroom Home in Bixby - $0

4 Bedroom Home in Bixby - $0

The Frisco is a beautiful single-story, 2,100 square feet, 4 bedroom, 2 bathroom, 2-car garage plan. Perfect for entertaining, this home has it all!. The foyer leads you into the spacious dining room just off the family room. This layout offers a large kitchen with an oversized granite island and is equipped with a walk-in pantry. The kitchen features Whirlpool Stainless Steel appliances and a gas range. A beautiful bedroom one suite is located at the back of the house for complete privacy, ensuite including a double vanity sink and separate shower and tub. The exterior comes with front and back sod, landscaping in the front, and a large covered patio!

View More

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

+5
'Make them fire you all' and 'sue the snot out of them': Speakers urge labor union workers to hold firm on refusing COVID-19 vaccines
Local Business News

'Make them fire you all' and 'sue the snot out of them': Speakers urge labor union workers to hold firm on refusing COVID-19 vaccines

  • Updated

About 100 people gathered to hear guidance regarding the ramifications of an executive order requiring federal employees and contractors to be vaccinated against COVID-19. "What we are facing right now is a spiritual battle. We are in a worldwide battle between good and evil," said State Rep. Wendi Stearman, R-Collinsville.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News