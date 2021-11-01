 Skip to main content
4 Bedroom Home in Bixby - $0

This impressive Midland is 2,175 square feet, with 4 bedrooms and 3 bathrooms. Enjoy a charming kitchen that is equipped with Whirlpool stainless steel appliances, granite countertops, a large walk-in pantry, and a gas range. The kitchen opens to a breakfast area and a large living area. The primary bedroom is located on the first floor with a spacious bathroom and walk-in closet. The second floor features two bedrooms and a great loft area! Additional features include a fully sodded front and back yard, sprinkler system, covered patio, and landscaping package in the front.

+5
'Make them fire you all' and 'sue the snot out of them': Speakers urge labor union workers to hold firm on refusing COVID-19 vaccines

  • Updated

About 100 people gathered to hear guidance regarding the ramifications of an executive order requiring federal employees and contractors to be vaccinated against COVID-19. "What we are facing right now is a spiritual battle. We are in a worldwide battle between good and evil," said State Rep. Wendi Stearman, R-Collinsville.

