4.1 earthquake reported in NW Okla Sunday
4.1 earthquake reported in NW Okla Sunday

An earthquake registering 4.1 on the Richter was reported Sunday evening in northwest Oklahoma.

The quake reportedly occurred at 5:21 p.m. in Grant County just east of the Salt Plains National Wildlife Refuge. 

The quake was about 170 miles northwest of Tulsa and 130 miles north of Oklahoma City.

