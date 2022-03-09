3A girls state roundup: Lincoln Christian advances to semifinals with 51-25 win over Luther

Audrey Hopkins scored 12 points to help lead top-ranked Lincoln Christian past No. 6 Luther 51-25 in the Class 3A girls state quarterfinals Wednesday at State Fair Arena in Oklahoma City.

Lincoln (20-5) advances to Idabel in the semifinals at 2 p.m. Friday at Yukon. Luther finished 20-5.

The turning point was Adyson Roberts' 3-pointer at the end of the first half that gave Lincoln a 22-19 going into intermission. The Bulldogs then opened the second half with a decisive 16-2 run.

Jones 48, Keys (Parkhill) 35

Sofi Woodson scored 20 points and grabbed 12 rebounds as defending champ Jones advanced past Keys.

Jones’ Boston Berry turned in eight points, five rebounds and five assists, Jaelen Maples tallied seven points and Zoe Tucker totaled six points, five rebounds, three assists and two steals.

Jones remains undefeated in its three state tournament appearances. Jones didn’t get to play games due to the COVID-19 pandemic two years ago and the Longhorns won all three tournament games last year.

Perry 52, Sequoyah Tahlequah 36

Braylee Dale cut through the Sequoyah Tahlequah defense and received the ball just as she had all morning.

The 5-foot-11 Perry forward had it going on Wednesday and she scored her final bucket with just seconds remaining for good measures.

Dale tallied a near double-double with 23 points and nine rebounds in Perry’s 52-36 route of Sequoyah Tahlequah. Perry opened the game on a 29-9 run and rode the momentum from there for the dominant win.

Today's scores/schedule

3A Quarterfinals (At State Fair Arena, OKC)

State scores/schedule

6A BOYS

At Lloyd Noble Center, Norman

THURSDAY Quarterfinals

No. 3E Putnam West (20-5) vs. No. 3W Moore (19-7), 2 p.m.

No. 1E B.T. Washington (23-2) vs. No. 5W Norman North (16-8), 3:30 p.m.

No. 1W Edmond Memorial (22-4) vs. No. 8E Edmond Santa Fe (13-13), 7 p.m.

No. 2E Jenks (21-6) vs. No. 2W Edmond North (21-5), 8:30 p.m.

FRIDAY Semifinals

Putnam West/Moore winner vs. Edmond Memorial/Edmond Santa Fe winner, 6 p.m.; BTW/Norman North winner vs. Jenks/Edmond North winner, 9 p.m.

SATURDAY

Championship, 7:45 p.m.

5A BOYS

THURSDAY Quarterfinals

At Noble High School

No. 2E Collinsville (22-3) vs. No. 2W MWC Carl Albert (20-7), 2 p.m.

No. 1E Memorial (24-1) vs. No. 4W Midwest City (19-8), 3:30 p.m.

No. 3W OKC Southeast (21-2) vs. No. 3E OKC McGuinness (19-8), 7 p.m.

No. 1W Del City (22-3) vs. No. 7E Claremore (16-10), 8:30 p.m.

FRIDAY Semifinals

At Lloyd Noble Center

Memorial/Midwest City winner vs. Southeast/McGuinness winner, 10:30 a.m.

Collinsville/Carl Albert winner vs. Del City/Claremore winner, 1:30 p.m.

SATURDAY

At Lloyd Noble Center, Norman

Championship, 1:45 p.m.

4A BOYS

At State Fair Arena, OKC

TUESDAY Quarterfinals

No. 2 Victory Christian 60, No. 10 Mt. St. Mary 53

No. 12 Weatherford 77, No. 3 Heritage Hall 63

No. 1 Kingfisher 41, NR Blanchard 28

No. 4 Crossings Christian 45, No. 11 Holland Hall 40, OT

FRIDAY Semifinals

Victory Christian (24-4) vs. Weatherford (23-6), 4:30 p.m.

Kingfisher (26-1) vs. Crossings Christian, 6 p.m.

SATURDAY

Championship, 5 p.m.

3A BOYS

WEDNESDAY Quarterfinals

At State Fair Arena, OKC

No. 4 Marlow (21-3) vs. No. 7 Roland (16-8), 4:30 p.m.

No. 2 Millwood (19-6) vs. No. 18 Kingston (20-7), 6 p.m.

No. 1 OCS (22-5) vs. NR Vinita (22-7), 7:30 p.m.

No. 14 Community Christian (21-8) vs. No. 13 Washington (19-8), 9 p.m.

FRIDAY Semifinals

At Yukon

OCS/Vinita winner vs. Washington/Community Christian winner, 7 p.m.; Marlow/Roland winner vs. Millwood/Kingston winner, 8:30 p.m.

SATURDAY

At State Fair Arena, OKC

Championship, 1:15 p.m.

3A GIRLS

WEDNESDAY Quarterfinals

At State Fair Arena, OKC

No. 3 Jones 48, No. 10 Keys (21-6) 35

No. 2 Perry 52, No. 2 Tah. Sequoyah (18-12) 36

No. 1 Lincoln Christian 51, No. 6 Luther (23-5) 25

No. 5 Bethel (22-4) vs. No. 4 Idabel (24-2), 1:30 p.m.

FRIDAY Semifinals

at Yukon High School

No. 1 Lincoln Christian (20-5) vs. Bethel/Jones winner, 2 p.m.

No. 3 Jones (22-4) vs. No. 2 Perry (24-2), 3:30 p.m.

2A BOYS

At State Fair Arena, OKC

THURSDAY Quarterfinals

NR Latta (12-16) vs. No. 3 Cashion (22-5), 4:30 p.m.

No. 4 Morrison (22-4) vs. No. 2 Okla. Union (24-4), 6 p.m.

No. 1 Dale (26-2) vs. No. 9 Hooker (21-6), 7:30 p.m.

No. 7 Silo (24-6) vs. No. 5 Pocola (26-1), 9 p.m.

FRIDAY Semifinals

Morrison/Okla. Union winner vs. Latta/Cashion winner, 7:30 p.m.; Dale/Hooker winner vs. Silo/Pocola winner, 9 p.m.

SATURDAY

Championship, 6:45 p.m.

6A GIRLS

THURSDAY Quarterfinals

At MWC Carl Albert

No. 1E Bixby (22-3) vs. No. 6W Edmond Memorial (18-8), 2 p.m.

No. 1W Edmond North (25-1) vs. No. 9E Stillwater (14-13), 3:30 p.m.

No. 4E Union (18-6) vs. No. 3W Mustang (22-4), 7 p.m.

No. 2E Sand Springs (22-3) vs. No. 2W Choctaw (22-2), 8:30 p.m.

FRIDAY

Semifinals At Lloyd Noble Center, Norman

Bixby/Edmond Memorial winner vs. Union/Mustang winner, 9 a.m; Sand Springs/Choctaw winner vs. Edmond North/Stillwater winner, Noon.

SATURDAY At Lloyd Noble Center, Norman

Championship, Noon.

5A GIRLS

THURSDAY At Norman North

No. 1E Sapulpa (19-6) vs. No. 4W Lawton MacArthur (19-7), 2 p.m.

No. 2W El Reno (22-4) vs. No. 3E Grove (21-5), 3:30 p.m.

No. 1W MWC Carl Albert (23-2) vs. No. 6E Rogers (16-8), 7 p.m.

No. 2E McAlester (19-5) vs. No. 3W Midwest City (16-9), 8:30 p.m.

FRIDAY Semifinals

At Lloyd Noble Center

Sapulpa/MacArthur winner vs. El Reno/Grove winner, 4:30 p.m.; McAlester/Midwest City winner vs. Carl Albert/Rogers winner, 7:30 p.m.

SATURDAY

At Lloyd Noble Center

Championship, 6 p.m.

4A GIRLS

At State Fair Arena, OKC

TUESDAY Quarterfinals

No. 4 Weatherford (23-3) vs. No. 6 Kingfisher (24-5), 9 a.m.

No. 1 Tuttle (23-1) vs. No. 15 Stilwell (22-6), 10:30 a.m.

No. 3 Holland Hall (21-3) vs. No. 8 Fort Gibson (24-5), Noon

No. 20 Blanchard (19-9) vs. No. 2 Classen SAS (21-1), 1:30 p.m.

FRIDAY

Semifinals

Holland Hall/Fort Gibson winner vs. Blanchard/Classen SAS winner, 9 a.m.; Tuttle/Stilwell winner vs. Weatherford/Kingfisher winner, 10:30 a.m.

SATURDAY

Championship, 11:45 a.m.

2A GIRLS

At State Fair Arena, OKC

THURSDAY Quarterfinals

No. 3 Dale (23-5) vs. No. 8 Silo (22-8), 9 a.m.

No. 11 Merritt (21-5) vs. No. 2 Pocola (25-1), 10:30 a.m.

No. 5 Latta (23-5) vs No. 4 Hooker (25-1), Noon

No. 1 Howe (22-5) vs. No. 7 Fairland (25-2), 1:30 p.m.

FRIDAY Semifinals

Dale/Silo winner vs. Merritt/Pocola winner, Noon; Howe/Fairland winner vs. Latta/Hooker winner, 1:30 p.m.

SATURDAY

Championship, 10 a.m.