3A girls state roundup: Lincoln Christian advances to semifinals with 51-25 win over Luther

Audrey Hopkins scored 12 points to help lead top-ranked Lincoln Christian past No. 6 Luther 51-25 in the Class 3A girls state quarterfinals Wednesday at State Fair Arena in Oklahoma City.
Lincoln (20-5) advances to Idabel in the semifinals at 2 p.m. Friday at Yukon. Luther finished 20-5.
The turning point was Adyson Roberts' 3-pointer at the end of the first half that gave Lincoln a 22-19 going into intermission. The Bulldogs then opened the second half with a decisive 16-2 run.
Jones 48, Keys (Parkhill) 35
Sofi Woodson scored 20 points and grabbed 12 rebounds as defending champ Jones advanced past Keys.
Jones’ Boston Berry turned in eight points, five rebounds and five assists, Jaelen Maples tallied seven points and Zoe Tucker totaled six points, five rebounds, three assists and two steals.
Jones remains undefeated in its three state tournament appearances. Jones didn’t get to play games due to the COVID-19 pandemic two years ago and the Longhorns won all three tournament games last year.
Perry 52, Sequoyah Tahlequah 36
Braylee Dale cut through the Sequoyah Tahlequah defense and received the ball just as she had all morning.
The 5-foot-11 Perry forward had it going on Wednesday and she scored her final bucket with just seconds remaining for good measures.
Dale tallied a near double-double with 23 points and nine rebounds in Perry’s 52-36 route of Sequoyah Tahlequah. Perry opened the game on a 29-9 run and rode the momentum from there for the dominant win.
Today's scores/schedule
3A Quarterfinals (At State Fair Arena, OKC)
No. 3 Jones 48, No. 10 Keys (Parkhill) 35
No. 2 Perry 52, No. 2 Tah. Sequoyah 36
No. 1 Lincoln Christian 51, No. 6 Luther 25
No. 4 Idabel 60, No. 5 Bethel 46
State scores/schedule
6A BOYS
At Lloyd Noble Center, Norman
THURSDAY Quarterfinals
No. 3E Putnam West (20-5) vs. No. 3W Moore (19-7), 2 p.m.
No. 1E B.T. Washington (23-2) vs. No. 5W Norman North (16-8), 3:30 p.m.
No. 1W Edmond Memorial (22-4) vs. No. 8E Edmond Santa Fe (13-13), 7 p.m.
No. 2E Jenks (21-6) vs. No. 2W Edmond North (21-5), 8:30 p.m.
FRIDAY Semifinals
Putnam West/Moore winner vs. Edmond Memorial/Edmond Santa Fe winner, 6 p.m.; BTW/Norman North winner vs. Jenks/Edmond North winner, 9 p.m.
SATURDAY
Championship, 7:45 p.m.
5A BOYS
THURSDAY Quarterfinals
At Noble High School
No. 2E Collinsville (22-3) vs. No. 2W MWC Carl Albert (20-7), 2 p.m.
No. 1E Memorial (24-1) vs. No. 4W Midwest City (19-8), 3:30 p.m.
No. 3W OKC Southeast (21-2) vs. No. 3E OKC McGuinness (19-8), 7 p.m.
No. 1W Del City (22-3) vs. No. 7E Claremore (16-10), 8:30 p.m.
FRIDAY Semifinals
At Lloyd Noble Center
Memorial/Midwest City winner vs. Southeast/McGuinness winner, 10:30 a.m.
Collinsville/Carl Albert winner vs. Del City/Claremore winner, 1:30 p.m.
SATURDAY
At Lloyd Noble Center, Norman
Championship, 1:45 p.m.
4A BOYS
At State Fair Arena, OKC
TUESDAY Quarterfinals
No. 2 Victory Christian 60, No. 10 Mt. St. Mary 53
No. 12 Weatherford 77, No. 3 Heritage Hall 63
No. 1 Kingfisher 41, NR Blanchard 28
No. 4 Crossings Christian 45, No. 11 Holland Hall 40, OT
FRIDAY Semifinals
Victory Christian (24-4) vs. Weatherford (23-6), 4:30 p.m.
Kingfisher (26-1) vs. Crossings Christian, 6 p.m.
SATURDAY
Championship, 5 p.m.
3A BOYS
WEDNESDAY Quarterfinals
At State Fair Arena, OKC
No. 4 Marlow (21-3) vs. No. 7 Roland (16-8), 4:30 p.m.
No. 2 Millwood (19-6) vs. No. 18 Kingston (20-7), 6 p.m.
No. 1 OCS (22-5) vs. NR Vinita (22-7), 7:30 p.m.
No. 14 Community Christian (21-8) vs. No. 13 Washington (19-8), 9 p.m.
FRIDAY Semifinals
At Yukon
OCS/Vinita winner vs. Washington/Community Christian winner, 7 p.m.; Marlow/Roland winner vs. Millwood/Kingston winner, 8:30 p.m.
SATURDAY
At State Fair Arena, OKC
Championship, 1:15 p.m.
3A GIRLS
WEDNESDAY Quarterfinals
At State Fair Arena, OKC
No. 3 Jones 48, No. 10 Keys (21-6) 35
No. 2 Perry 52, No. 2 Tah. Sequoyah (18-12) 36
No. 1 Lincoln Christian 51, No. 6 Luther (23-5) 25
No. 5 Bethel (22-4) vs. No. 4 Idabel (24-2), 1:30 p.m.
FRIDAY Semifinals
at Yukon High School
No. 1 Lincoln Christian (20-5) vs. Bethel/Jones winner, 2 p.m.
No. 3 Jones (22-4) vs. No. 2 Perry (24-2), 3:30 p.m.
2A BOYS
At State Fair Arena, OKC
THURSDAY Quarterfinals
NR Latta (12-16) vs. No. 3 Cashion (22-5), 4:30 p.m.
No. 4 Morrison (22-4) vs. No. 2 Okla. Union (24-4), 6 p.m.
No. 1 Dale (26-2) vs. No. 9 Hooker (21-6), 7:30 p.m.
No. 7 Silo (24-6) vs. No. 5 Pocola (26-1), 9 p.m.
FRIDAY Semifinals
Morrison/Okla. Union winner vs. Latta/Cashion winner, 7:30 p.m.; Dale/Hooker winner vs. Silo/Pocola winner, 9 p.m.
SATURDAY
Championship, 6:45 p.m.
6A GIRLS
THURSDAY Quarterfinals
At MWC Carl Albert
No. 1E Bixby (22-3) vs. No. 6W Edmond Memorial (18-8), 2 p.m.
No. 1W Edmond North (25-1) vs. No. 9E Stillwater (14-13), 3:30 p.m.
No. 4E Union (18-6) vs. No. 3W Mustang (22-4), 7 p.m.
No. 2E Sand Springs (22-3) vs. No. 2W Choctaw (22-2), 8:30 p.m.
FRIDAY
Semifinals At Lloyd Noble Center, Norman
Bixby/Edmond Memorial winner vs. Union/Mustang winner, 9 a.m; Sand Springs/Choctaw winner vs. Edmond North/Stillwater winner, Noon.
SATURDAY At Lloyd Noble Center, Norman
Championship, Noon.
5A GIRLS
THURSDAY At Norman North
No. 1E Sapulpa (19-6) vs. No. 4W Lawton MacArthur (19-7), 2 p.m.
No. 2W El Reno (22-4) vs. No. 3E Grove (21-5), 3:30 p.m.
No. 1W MWC Carl Albert (23-2) vs. No. 6E Rogers (16-8), 7 p.m.
No. 2E McAlester (19-5) vs. No. 3W Midwest City (16-9), 8:30 p.m.
FRIDAY Semifinals
At Lloyd Noble Center
Sapulpa/MacArthur winner vs. El Reno/Grove winner, 4:30 p.m.; McAlester/Midwest City winner vs. Carl Albert/Rogers winner, 7:30 p.m.
SATURDAY
At Lloyd Noble Center
Championship, 6 p.m.
4A GIRLS
At State Fair Arena, OKC
TUESDAY Quarterfinals
No. 4 Weatherford (23-3) vs. No. 6 Kingfisher (24-5), 9 a.m.
No. 1 Tuttle (23-1) vs. No. 15 Stilwell (22-6), 10:30 a.m.
No. 3 Holland Hall (21-3) vs. No. 8 Fort Gibson (24-5), Noon
No. 20 Blanchard (19-9) vs. No. 2 Classen SAS (21-1), 1:30 p.m.
FRIDAY
Semifinals
Holland Hall/Fort Gibson winner vs. Blanchard/Classen SAS winner, 9 a.m.; Tuttle/Stilwell winner vs. Weatherford/Kingfisher winner, 10:30 a.m.
SATURDAY
Championship, 11:45 a.m.
3A GIRLS
WEDNESDAY Quarterfinals
At State Fair Arena, OKC
No. 3 Jones (21-4) vs. No. 10 Keys (21-5), 9 a.m.
No. 2 Tah. Sequoyah (18-11) vs. No. 2 Perry (23-2), 10:30 a.m.
No. 1 Lincoln Christian (19-5) vs. No. 6 Luther (23-4), Noon
No. 5 Bethel (22-4) vs. No. 4 Idabel (24-2), 1:30 p.m.
FRIDAY Semifinals At Yukon
Lincoln Christian/Luther winner vs. Bethel/Idabel winner, 2 p.m.
Jones/Keys winner vs. T.Sequoyah/Perry winner, 3:30 p.m.
SATURDAY At State Fair Arena, OKC
Championship, 8:30 p.m.
2A GIRLS
At State Fair Arena, OKC
THURSDAY Quarterfinals
No. 3 Dale (23-5) vs. No. 8 Silo (22-8), 9 a.m.
No. 11 Merritt (21-5) vs. No. 2 Pocola (25-1), 10:30 a.m.
No. 5 Latta (23-5) vs No. 4 Hooker (25-1), Noon
No. 1 Howe (22-5) vs. No. 7 Fairland (25-2), 1:30 p.m.
FRIDAY Semifinals
Dale/Silo winner vs. Merritt/Pocola winner, Noon; Howe/Fairland winner vs. Latta/Hooker winner, 1:30 p.m.
SATURDAY
Championship, 10 a.m.