3 spooky spots in the Tulsa area

The home of the Wild West entertainer is said to still be occupied by the man himself — as well as his wife, May Lillie, and others. Visitors might see the ghost of Pawnee Bill in an eerie painting upstairs in the 14-room, two-story mansion. Visitors have reported cold spots in the home, including in an upper bedroom and near the front door. An unexplained chill reportedly also has been felt near the radio tower, where Bill’s son Billy tragically hanged himself at age 9 while playing with a friend.

The all-ages Mansion Tour (which, it should be noted, is not a “ghost tour” per se) lasts 35 minutes. Admission for adults is $7, seniors (62+) $5, students age 6–18 $4, children 5 and under free, veterans and active military (with ID) free. See okhistory.org for more.

Hunter’s Home, Park Hill

Last year, Oklahoma’s only surviving antebellum home offered Virtual Ghost Stories during the COVID-19 pandemic. Guides told of the legends that surround the former George M. Murrell Home, such as the mysterious black dog that suddenly appeared along the local creek behind the home one night more than 150 years ago, the apparition of a woman who appears in the home’s attic window or the specter of a little girl who has been seen on the stairs.

The museum didn’t have any in-person events scheduled for this fall at press time, but a representative said to stay tuned to the Hunter’s Home Facebook page for an announcement soon to come. In the meantime, the home’s YouTube page is frequently updated with videos, giving viewers the taste of a tour: youtube.com/user/murrellhome/videos.

