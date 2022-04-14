 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
3 Bedroom Home in Tulsa - $995

This 3 bed 2 bath Duplex has been entirely gutted. Remodel just completed. 1st story unit. Granite, gray color scheme, No carpet. Be the first to lease this Berryhill Beauty.

