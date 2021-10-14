 Skip to main content
3 Bedroom Home in Tulsa - $99,999

Perfect Starter Home! 2 bed/1.5 bath home in quiet neighborhood. Home has a bonus room that is currently being used as a hair salon but could be a 3rd bedroom.. The half bath is connected to this room. Large eat-in kitchen with access to back deck for the perfect backyard BBQ. Close to River Parks, Brookside, The Gathering Place and I-44. This won't last long!

