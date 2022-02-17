 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
3 Bedroom Home in Tulsa - $99,900

Come see a fully remodeled, lovely property for first time homebuyers or highly rentable home for an investor. How many amazing small homes are available under 100k? This is a great buy in a sellers market. New Windows! New KITCHEN w/ SUBWAY TILE. NEW butcher block countertops! New ROOF! New white on white paint! Refinished WOOD floors! Great additional space for utility NOT listed in sq footage!! This is an all around great start for homeowners and investors alike! Too many upgrades!

