 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
3 Bedroom Home in Tulsa - $99,900

3 Bedroom Home in Tulsa - $99,900

3 Bedroom Home in Tulsa - $99,900

Cute as a button! 3 bedrooms & 1 bath & is Perfect for 1st time homebuyer! 2014 new paint, light fixtures & kitchen backsplash. 2015 Added additional insulation in attic. 2019 wood floors refinished in living & master bedroom & new wood installed in 2 of the bedrooms. New vinyl flooring in kitchen, laundry & bathroom & new Ac installed. Huge fenced backyard. Close to shopping & easy highway access. Hurry this won't last long!

View More

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert