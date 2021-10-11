3 Bedroom Home in Tulsa - $99,500

Back on Market, no fault of seller, property, or title. Title work is already done. Cash only, no contingencies. Midtown investment property. Mediterranean-style on corner lot. Some renovation work done. NEW ROOF 2021. NEW SKYLIGHT 2021. Demo completed in the kitchen & bathrooms, interior repainting started, electrical upgrades initiated. Structural repairs needed. Engineer’s report available. Watch your step while touring, couple of missing floorboards. Sold as-is, no repairs by seller, no contingencies.