3 Bedroom Home in Tulsa - $950,000

Love where you live! Award Winning Luxury, recently built home in exclusive South Tulsa gated community. State-of-the-Art Private Residence is a masterpiece of indoor & outdoor living; rivaling multimillion-dollar properties. Ultra High-End finishes including Marble counters, White-oak flooring, Designer LED lighting, Electrolux & KitchenAid. Easy entertaining with Control4 Home Automation. Outdoor living with entry courtyard, back patio with fireplace, grill station & surround sound. Upgrades throughout!

