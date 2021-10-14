 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
3 Bedroom Home in Tulsa - $95,000

3 Bedroom Home in Tulsa - $95,000

3 Bedroom Home in Tulsa - $95,000

Bungalow Style Home. Only 3 minutes from Tulsa Downtown. Renovated from the inside. 3 bed 1 bath. About 1 year old roof and furnace. Come check out this great opportunity. Selling AS-IS.

View More

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News