 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

3 Bedroom Home in Tulsa - $95,000

3 Bedroom Home in Tulsa - $95,000

Great Investment Opportunity, on a quiet street not far from TU & Kendall-Whitter area. Home features 3 Bedrooms, 2 Full Baths, Formal Living Room, Formal Dining Room, Family Room and Office area. House has original hardwood floors in some rooms, a separate laundry, a fully fenced yard with chain-link fence and has mature trees. Home is being sold "As Is, Where-Is".

View More

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert