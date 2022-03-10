Great Investment Opportunity, on a quiet street not far from TU & Kendall-Whitter area. Home features 3 Bedrooms, 2 Full Baths, Formal Living Room, Formal Dining Room, Family Room and Office area. House has original hardwood floors in some rooms, a separate laundry, a fully fenced yard with chain-link fence and has mature trees. Home is being sold "As Is, Where-Is".
3 Bedroom Home in Tulsa - $95,000
