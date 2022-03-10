 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
3 Bedroom Home in Tulsa - $95,000

Attention INVESTORS!!!! This 3/1 house is currently being rented for $900 a month with a one year lease through 10/15/2022. All hardwood floors have been refinished, new paint throughout, 4 exterior doors have been replaced, new molding around doors and windows, and a new window AC unit. This property is a real gem! and will go fast! This home is being sold "AS-IS"!

