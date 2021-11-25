3 Bedroom Home in Tulsa - $95,000

Charming bungalow could be your new home! Great starter home or investment property is move-in ready with new carpet & fresh paint. Kitchen & bathroom are updated with new tile floors & countertops. Brand new stove & dishwasher stay with the home. Separate utility room with washer/dryer hook ups & plenty of attic space. Single-car garage with new garage door. Front & back yards have plenty of space for you to entertain family & friends. One year warranty by seller gives you peace of mind.