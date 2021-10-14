 Skip to main content
3 Bedroom Home in Tulsa - $92,500

Great investment opportunity in West Tulsa! Property subject to lease. 3 bedroom, 1 bathroom. One car garage. Updated kitchen with granite. Updated bathroom. Large fenced backyard. Currently leased for $950/month through September 2022. Easy access to highways. Sold AS-IS

