3 Bedroom Home in Tulsa - $90,000

This is an Absolutely Adorable Dollhouse Beautifully maintained with ONE owner. Original hardwoods throughout. New carport. ALL appliances staying. Full fence with NEW storage shed. Updated electric. Recent paint on exterior and interior. Noise reduction windows and sliding glass door to backyard. This home is Super Cute and has had ALL major systems cared for through the years. Easy commute and convenience with close highway access.

