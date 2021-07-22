 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
3 Bedroom Home in Tulsa - $89,900

3 Bedroom Home in Tulsa - $89,900

3 Bedroom Home in Tulsa - $89,900

1952 Bungalow. Great location, minutes from Interstate 244 access. 3-bedroom, 1 bath with 2-car detached garage. Central heat and air. Original hardwoods refinished. New lighting throughout. New ceiling fans installed. The bathroom is completely remodeled from studs to new sheetrock, tile flooring, vanity, toilet, and tub/shower. Inside laundry room. Large covered porch. Nice-sized fenced yard with shed in the back yard for additional storage. Selling as-is.

View More

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News