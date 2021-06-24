Cute Remodeled 3 bedroom, added utility room/bonus room/bedroom, water line replacements inside the home in '08 and exterior line in '12, HVAC '09, Double pane windows installed throughout, Repainted interior in December '20, Refinished Hardwood floors, New tile floor, New Dishwasher/disposal, New tub surround and toilet in '19, Replace kitchen counters and added tile floor/countertop, Added tile to utility room, Vinyl siding over all exterior wood. Replaced exterior doors, Total electrical rewire '08
3 Bedroom Home in Tulsa - $89,000
Related to this story
Most Popular
- Updated
With another self-absorbed cut, the head coach seems to have considered the state of the athletic department’s finances.
- Updated
Those without a PikePass will pay significantly more than the cash rate. Bills will be sent based on vehicle registration.
- Updated
The arrest on complaints of excessive speed and reckless driving was confirmed Monday afternoon by a Scottsdale police spokesman.
- Updated
Appeals court judges last week overturned a previous win for Brandon Roberson, 37, whose defense had gotten a lower court to agree that admitting to having a joint wasn't probable cause for a traffic-stop search.
- Updated
Through 10 a.m., locally heavy downpours are likely with small hail and strong wind gusts possible. Tuesday's high will be 82, but temperatures will return to the mid-90s by Thursday.
- Updated
The case was returned to Tulsa County District Court to make findings of fact on two important issues that remain in dispute.
- Updated
In addition to the sobriety checkpoint, a specific location for which was not disclosed, authorities plan for additional "high-visibility patrols in Tulsa County."
- Updated
James Cato, 33, faces a manslaughter charge after the death of Linda Dilley. Cato and his passenger were released from the hospital after treatment for their injuries.
- Updated
A tip from former U.S. Sen. Don Nickles prompted Oklahoma to pursue Canoo.
- Updated
Two people are in critical condition after getting shot multiple times Friday night at the Eagle Point apartment complex near 71st Street and Sheridan Road, police said.