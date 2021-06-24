 Skip to main content
3 Bedroom Home in Tulsa - $89,000

Cute Remodeled 3 bedroom, added utility room/bonus room/bedroom, water line replacements inside the home in '08 and exterior line in '12, HVAC '09, Double pane windows installed throughout, Repainted interior in December '20, Refinished Hardwood floors, New tile floor, New Dishwasher/disposal, New tub surround and toilet in '19, Replace kitchen counters and added tile floor/countertop, Added tile to utility room, Vinyl siding over all exterior wood. Replaced exterior doors, Total electrical rewire '08

