3 Bedroom Home in Tulsa - $878,600

NEW CONSTRUCTION in the heart of Midtown. Desirable Sheila Terrace subdivision!! Don't miss this stunning 4 bed/ 3.5 Bath w/ flex rm. Entertainers kitchen w large island & tons of storage. Master retreat boasts vaulted ceilings, large closet spa like bath with attached 2nd LR area. Several outdoor spaces for relaxing or entertaining along with high end designer touches throughout make this home a must see!

