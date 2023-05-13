Pristine NEWER CONSTRUCTION in the coveted Sheila Terrace neighborhood, right in the middle of Midtown! this gorgeous 3 bed/4.5 bath home with a flexible room won't last long. A spacious island, EXPANSIVE storage with CUSTOM CABINETRY, and the luxury cafe appliance package with a 6-burner cooktop are all elements of the entertainer's kitchen. Kitchen has coffered ceilings and a formal dining room designed for entertaining. The primary EN SUITE sanctuary features soaring ceilings, a spacious closet, spa-like bathroom, and an adjacent second living room. This home is a must-see due to the numerous outdoor areas for lounging or entertaining, spray foam insulation, and high-level designer touches throughout. Enjoy views of the morning and evening from the private deck in the primary en-suite. Inclusive of upstairs flex room that may be used as a fourth bedroom or a private media room, there are endless possibilities. Lease to purchase option available on this unique find!