3 Bedroom Home in Tulsa - $850,000

Spectacular Home completely renovated w/an amazing backyard oasis. The lg living area has a wall of windows that open to the glass sided pool w/swim up bar, lounge area w/gas fire pit &outdoor kitchen.Master Suite enjoys views of the pool w/a luxurious master bath w/fireplace, oversized whirlpool tub &shower.Office w/custom built ins connect to master closet &entry. Impressive Theater &Game room up w/2 br & 2ba.High end finishes throughout &top of the line home automation. Truly unique & spectacular home!

