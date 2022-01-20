 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
3 Bedroom Home in Tulsa - $85,000

Great Investment Property! 2 houses on one lot, 2 bed, 1 bath, 1236 sq ft house and 1 bed, 1 bath approx. 900 square ft house, 2 car garage, long term renters. Please do not Disturb tenants

