3 Bedroom Home in Tulsa - $80,000

Adorable home with so much potential on an oversized corner lot. Spacious detached garage. New roof 2021. Selling AS-IS.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Adorable home with so much potential on an oversized corner lot. Spacious detached garage. New roof 2021. Selling AS-IS.
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
After years of legal challenges, the city and the Tulsa Public Facilities Authority decide not to continue fighting for proposed commercial development at Helmerich Park.
The Burlington-anchored center is located at 7020-7030 S. Memorial Drive and spans more than 102,000 square feet.
In natural world (as compared to the micro-environments we call our yards), when leaves fall from the trees, they accomplish several things.
The motorcyclist, whose name had not been released late Monday, was pronounced dead at the scene on 71st Street at Wallenberg Drive, the entrance to the Zarrow Campus.
In 46 consecutive games — dating to September 2018 — Bixby has ruined every opponent’s Friday night.
Bell's Amusement Park will be reopening, 15 years after it closed in Tulsa, on a 102-acre property near Kenosha (71st) Street and the Creek Turnpike.
Usually, an old strip mall would be replaced by a new but equally boring strip mall. But this time, the suburbs got a mixed-use development that wouldn’t look out of place in the Blue Dome District.
“There’s a certain degree of brutality that goes with any death," a Tulsa County prosecutor said. "This is a different matter."
Many of the cast members of "The Outsiders" vaulted to prominence after the film. Garrett was the outlier. He vaulted to prominence as an actor, teen idol and music artist before being cast in the Francis Ford Coppola film.
Jimmy Gene Kelly Jr., who was arrested Wednesday in Pryor, is charged in connection with the murder of 47-year-old Toni Moran, also known as Tony Elizabeth Torres in Ottawa County.
Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.