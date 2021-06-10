3 Bedroom Home in Tulsa - $795,000

1-story builder owned home loaded with features. Craftsman style and set up for entertaining and living on the patio, grill, heaters, sink, electric sunshades (winter/summer). Great open living/dining/kitchen, all installed TVs included, lots of wood and beams, hickory flooring, elaborate AV setup. True masonry chimneys at both fireplaces, spacious garage with cabs, workbench, dog shower and secure room. Sitting on a peninsula means direct neighbors on 1-side only, large front porch, beautiful landscaping View More