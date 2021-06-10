 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
3 Bedroom Home in Tulsa - $795,000

3 Bedroom Home in Tulsa - $795,000

3 Bedroom Home in Tulsa - $795,000

1-story builder owned home loaded with features. Craftsman style and set up for entertaining and living on the patio, grill, heaters, sink, electric sunshades (winter/summer). Great open living/dining/kitchen, all installed TVs included, lots of wood and beams, hickory flooring, elaborate AV setup. True masonry chimneys at both fireplaces, spacious garage with cabs, workbench, dog shower and secure room. Sitting on a peninsula means direct neighbors on 1-side only, large front porch, beautiful landscaping View More

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News