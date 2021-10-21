 Skip to main content
3 Bedroom Home in Tulsa - $79,500

3 Bedroom Home in Tulsa - $79,500

3 Bedroom Home in Tulsa - $79,500

Come and check out this all electric 1/2 duplex with garage conversion for 3rd bedroom. Wood burning fireplace, privacy fence, like new carpet, ceramic tile, 1 year old roof, lots of storage, and great schools nearby are just a few of the features that makes this house great for a family or investor. Duplex currently is rented for $875 a month with a great tenant! Property being sold "as-is"

