 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
3 Bedroom Home in Tulsa - $765,000

3 Bedroom Home in Tulsa - $765,000

3 Bedroom Home in Tulsa - $765,000

Beautifully remodeled home in the highly desired Ranch Acres. New everything. Gorgeous hw floors, tons of natural light, lg kitchen with matching quartzite countertops throughout. Custom built-one. Must-see backyard, entertainers dream space. Park-like setting. Three-tier landscaping w a built-in slide & 4 hole professional putting green. New water heater with recirculating pump, new air conditioner, professional landscaping front and back, exterior main plumbing replaced. See this one before it is gone!

View More

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert