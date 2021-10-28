Come and check out this all electric 1/2 duplex with garage conversion for 3rd bedroom. Wood burning fireplace, privacy fence, like new carpet, ceramic tile, 1 year old roof, lots of storage, and great schools nearby are just a few of the features that makes this house great for a family or investor. Duplex currently is rented for $875 a month with a great tenant! Property being sold "as-is"
3 Bedroom Home in Tulsa - $74,500
-
- Updated
Related to this story
Most Popular
- Updated
“McGirt has had — and continues to have — harmful consequences,” attorneys for the two cities wrote in a friend-of-the-court brief filed Friday.
- Updated
A man who allegedly was involved in a physical altercation while lined up outside Oktoberfest has been arrested on a complaint of aggravated assault, according to Tulsa police.
- Updated
To vote for the Tulsa World's high school football player of the week, read the profiles of each candidate and then cast your vote below.
- Updated
The mother of two children is dead along with a man police believe killed her following an apparent hostage situation and standoff at a north Tulsa apartment complex Saturday afternoon.
- Updated
OKLAHOMA CITY — A $300 million resort, including a water park, retail, dining and hotel, is set to be built by the Chickasaw Nation along the …
- Updated
Troy Aikman is giving back to his hometown in a big way.
- Updated
Gateway Bridge will be the only multi-arch steel bridge in the United States, officials say, with 11 120-foot arches each weighing 210,000 pounds: “So it’s a first — it’s a significant first.”
'Make them fire you all' and 'sue the snot out of them': Speakers urge labor union workers to hold firm on refusing COVID-19 vaccines
- Updated
About 100 people gathered to hear guidance regarding the ramifications of an executive order requiring federal employees and contractors to be vaccinated against COVID-19. "What we are facing right now is a spiritual battle. We are in a worldwide battle between good and evil," said State Rep. Wendi Stearman, R-Collinsville.
- Updated
Some of the city's most prominent architecture borrowed ideas from other places.
- Updated
Britny Henderson, 19, was driving a 2013 Toyota Camry east on U.S. 70 just west of Durant when a westbound pickup hit her car head on, state troopers reported.