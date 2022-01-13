 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
3 Bedroom Home in Tulsa - $71,295

Great Investment! Cash Flows Day One(1)! Charming! Tennant Occupied and wants to stay. Newer Roof, Newer Tiled Kitchen & Bath. Newer Windows. Well Maintained Selling 'As Is" w/rights of Inspections. Central Heat & Air. Sold in a package with Three more. all (4) price $245,700.00 All Leased/Occupied and Tenants want to stay All Cash flowing. 113 W. 50th St. N.,1722 N Columbia Ave.,1805 N Birmingham Pl.

