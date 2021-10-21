 Skip to main content
3 Bedroom Home in Tulsa - $70,000

Property has new carpet, laminate flooring, and hot water tank.. All new paint. Roof and a/c are in good shape. Has big detached garage and fenced in backyard . Tons of storage in the unfinished basement. Section 8 rental and steady rent is $850.

