3 Bedroom Home in Tulsa - $699,700

Sophisticated One Story Mid-Century Ranch. Professional Remodel Maintaining the Integrity of the Mid-Century Style & Period. Open Floorplan Concept. Imported Italian Terrazzo Tile Floors. Dedicated Dining. Stunning New Designer Kitchen w/ Quartz Countertops, Custom Cabinetry & Samsung Chef Collection Appliances. Spacious Master w/ Large Walk-In Closet. Spa Like Master Bath w/ Double Sink Vanity & Large Custom Tile Walk-In Shower. Backyard Entertaining Deck. Oversized .40 Ac Lot. Prime Midtown Location

