3 Bedroom Home in Tulsa - $699,000

Here is your opportunity to be the third owner of this meticulously maintained Colonial style home located in Maple Ridge. The home has had many updates but retains the 1920's charm, refinished hard floors throughout, updated kitchen and baths. Master bedroom spans the entire width of the home and has an oversized closet/dressing room. Detached garage features ground level living quarters. Located minutes away from the Gathering Place, Woodward Park.

