3 Bedroom Home in Tulsa - $69,900

Great starter home or investment property. Three bedrooms, one bath. Corner sink in kitchen. Large inside utility room. Large deck in back. Corner lot with chain link fenced yard. Space for RV or boat in back with double gate access.

