3 Bedroom Home in Tulsa - $68,145

Great Investment! Cash Flows Day One(1)! Tennant Occupied and wants to stay. Newer Roof, Newer Carpet. Windows, Siding. Shed. Well Maintained Selling 'As Is" w/rights of Inspections. Central Heat & Air. Sold in a package with Three more. 4pak price $245,700. All Leased/Occupied and Tenants want to stay All Cash flowing. 113 W. 50th St. N.,1443 N. Nogales,1805 N Birmingham Pl.