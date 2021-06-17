 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
3 Bedroom Home in Tulsa - $67,000

3 Bedroom Home in Tulsa - $67,000

3 Bedroom Home in Tulsa - $67,000

3 bedrooms, 1 bath, perfect for first time homebuyers or inventors looking for extra rental income, don't miss this opportunity, ready to move in!

View More

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

County to auction off hundreds of properties with unpaid taxes
Politics

County to auction off hundreds of properties with unpaid taxes

  • Updated

For sale will be roughly 300 parcels of real estate on which property taxes have not been paid for at least three years. Minimum bids are set at two-thirds of the assessed value or the total amount of the published taxes, interest, costs and fees, whichever is less.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News