3 Bedroom Home in Tulsa - $669,000

Stunning 1920’s renovated estate in historic Maple Ridge. Complete remodel with high end custom upgrades. Great curb appeal on large lot with new driveway and 40-year warranty shingles. Private security gate with touchpad/remote entry. Finished basement includes home theater with high-quality built-in surround sound. Theater could easily be turned into forth bedroom. Large master with walk-in closet.

