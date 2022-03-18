 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
3 Bedroom Home in Tulsa - $669,000

UPDATED historic home w/flex floor plan on corner lot in Midtown walk to Cherry St & Swan Lake! Light-filled living w/FP opens to den & formal dining. Updated kitchen w/SS apps, granite, tons of cabinets, bar seating & butler’s pantry/mudroom w/lots of storage & wet bar. Big primary suite w/private bath & great closet. 4th BR c/b living. Gorgeous wood floors, designer colors & stunning millwork throughout! Full basement. Great patio! Detached income property.

