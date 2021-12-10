3 Bedroom Home in Tulsa - $649,000

Historic home overlooking neighborhood park. Slate roof-was removed. New felt put down and slate relaid.
The Oklahoma assistant coach has also reportedly been recruiting for USC. Plus what contact did Alex Grinch have with the Broken Arrow star after the Lincoln Riley news broke?
Guerin Emig mailbag: Come for the 'sabotage,' stay for the 'Lincoln Riley Waste Dump of Greater Norman'
Sooners release 2022 football schedule (which could be last journey through Big 12 play)
Watch Now: How confidential will Joe Castiglione be during football coaching search? Let's ask OU's last high-profile hire
A motorist suffering "pedal error" drove her car into Kevin Jackson, pinning him against the building at a Sand Springs QuikTrip. The corporation plans to appeal, a spokeswoman said.
A quick dive into the old Venables file to help reacquaint us with Oklahoma's new head football coach.
Zach Hanson coaches the Hurricane's offensive line.
Readers sound off some more over Sooners' next football coach, and the last one
“I knew his name was Drake,” Renee Stanley told The Oklahoman, “but I didn’t know he was a rapper, and I didn’t know how popular he was. But let me tell ya, everybody else around me let me know.”
They each claimed to own small businesses that started on the same date in 2020.
"It’s as if he doesn’t care that Lincoln Riley is leaving. Does he not read the papers?" says Tulsa resident Tom Howard.
A motorist suffering "pedal error" drove her car into Kevin Jackson, pinning him against the building at the convenience store. QuikTrip plans to appeal the verdict.
Said Todd Graham of Dan Lanning: “Dan was my right-hand man. He was as close of a confidant … I didn’t look at him as a GA. He’s one of the most gifted, talented, bright persons I’ve met."
