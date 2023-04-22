Like new ONE LEVEL home in gated Wind River Crossing in Jenks schools. The home features 3 bedrooms with 2.5 bathrooms and 3 car garage. Wood floors throughout other than wet areas. There are three living areas with the main living, a sunroom and a game/media room and a pocket office. Kitchen features a butlers pantry, ALL fridge/freezer and ice maker and upper and under cabinet lighting make the home feel comfortable for entertaining. Foam insulation with a nice floored attic you can access from inside. Outdoor kitchen has been added, oven has never been used. This home is literally brand new. Garage floor has epoxy for easy cleaning. Speakers have been added to the living room. Agent/owner