3 Bedroom Home in Tulsa - $625,000

  • Updated
This gorgeous home is located in the desirable Hyde Park at Tulsa Hills - an exceptional 55+ gated Resort Community. The neighborhood amenities include a multimillion-dollar clubhouse with climate-controlled pickleball courts, Game room, card room, and game tables. Also enjoy the library with a fireplace, the conference room, and a workout room. Enjoy the dining room which features a full kitchen and bar with a baby grand piano. Outside amenities offer a stocked pond, 6-hole putting green, lighted tennis courts, heated pool, covered cabana with a fireplace, tv, and outdoor kitchen. You won't want for a thing when you move into this immaculate home which features two bedrooms downstairs with en suite bathrooms. The gourmet kitchen is an entertainers dream with custom cabinets, granite countertops, KitchenAid appliances and an dine at bar that overlooks the living room. 2nd Master bedroom is its own personal suite/3rd bedroom with full bathroom and walk in closet, or it would make a perfect theater room! Access the backyard through both bedrooms and enjoy the cozy patio with a Pergola. Front and backyard lawncare is included in the HOA fee. Bonus features include professional landscaping, custom electronic window treatments, adjustable lighting, family saferoom, and climate-controlled attic storage. All appliances and furniture stay. You won't have to leave your neighborhood to feel like you live in paradise!

