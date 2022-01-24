 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
3 Bedroom Home in Tulsa - $620,000

Prime location in the heart of Brookside. 3 bedroom, 3 bath townhouse, zero lot line, luxury living. Spacious kitchen with large granite island open to living room. 3rd floor large primary suite with French doors to a private sitting area with wet bar and access to the 3rd floor balcony with fire pit. Wet bar includes Sonic style ice maker and wine fridge. First floor with guest suite plus storage room/dog room and access to back patio area. Designer lighting and touches throughout.

