 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
3 Bedroom Home in Tulsa - $618,000

3 Bedroom Home in Tulsa - $618,000

3 Bedroom Home in Tulsa - $618,000

Lovely home located in Terwilliger Heights near Utica Square & Woodward Park. 2-story Cape Cod style with basement for total of 3009sf. 3bedrms, 2.5bath plus office. Basement has finished gamerm/living area. High ceilings, plantation shutters. Second-level master has en suite and oversized walk-in closet with dressing area. Roof, guttering, paint new in fall 2018. HVAC new in Aug 2019. Fence new in Nov 2020. Serene shaded backyard w/ brick pavers and deck. Porte Cochere leads to 2-car detached garage.

View More

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

+2
'Fully committed' OU recruit Robert Spears-Jennings' family says it respects honesty and transparency; did they receive that from Roy Manning?
OU Sports Extra

'Fully committed' OU recruit Robert Spears-Jennings' family says it respects honesty and transparency; did they receive that from Roy Manning?

  • Updated

The Oklahoma assistant coach has also reportedly been recruiting for USC. Plus what contact did Alex Grinch have with the Broken Arrow star after the Lincoln Riley news broke?

Guerin Emig mailbag: Come for the 'sabotage,' stay for the 'Lincoln Riley Waste Dump of Greater Norman'

Sooners release 2022 football schedule (which could be last journey through Big 12 play)

Watch Now: How confidential will Joe Castiglione be during football coaching search? Let's ask OU's last high-profile hire

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert