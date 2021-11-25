 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
3 Bedroom Home in Tulsa - $60,000

3 Bedroom Home in Tulsa - $60,000

3 Bedroom Home in Tulsa - $60,000

coming soon, no showings or offers until 11/12. Home sits on a double city lot - so extra parking available! You will enjoy the open floor plan and the decorative mantle in the living room. Bear Claw tub in bathroom. Great location that has easy highway access, close to downtown, Route 66 and the Gathering Place.

View More

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert