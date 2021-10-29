3 Bedroom Home in Tulsa - $599,900

Fantastic 3bd/2 full bath/2 half bath/2car garage with Large Circle Drive. Traditional Home with all the Modern Updates you will love....New Paint, New Kitchen, New Hardware, New Granite, 2 living areas or could be formal dining, Office could also be used for formal dining, this house boasts tons of usable space that is perfect for entertaining. 3 Fireplaces (2 gas/1 wood) Composite decking in backyard, Storm Shelter, Beautiful Fountains, Mature Trees, Close to Southern Hills...Don't Miss This one!