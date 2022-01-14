 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
3 Bedroom Home in Tulsa - $599,000

NEWLY REMODELED MIDTOWN MEDITERRANEAN BEAUTY NOT TO BE MISSED! This is the perfect entertaining home in desirable Maple Ridge. Kitchen is a chef's dream. Spacious downstairs living, dining, & sunroom. Wait until you see the gorgeous master bedroom - fireplace & dressing room with tons of storage. Bathroom is stunning! It won't last long! UPDATES: Refinished wood floors, NEW paint inside/outside, doors, windows, toilets, ductwork & french drains, UPDATED lighting & roof replaced 11/2020.

