 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
3 Bedroom Home in Tulsa - $598,000

3 Bedroom Home in Tulsa - $598,000

  • Updated
3 Bedroom Home in Tulsa - $598,000

Lovely home located in Terwilliger Heights near Utica Square & Woodward Park. 2-story Cape Cod style with basement for total of 3009sf. 3bedrms, 2.5bath plus office. Basement has finished gamerm/living area. High ceilings, plantation shutters. Second-level master has en suite and oversized walk-in closet with dressing area. Roof, guttering, paint new in fall 2018. HVAC new in Aug 2019. Fence new in Nov 2020. Serene shaded backyard w/ brick pavers and deck. Porte Cochere leads to 2-car detached garage.

View More

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert