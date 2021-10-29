 Skip to main content
3 Bedroom Home in Tulsa - $595,000

  Updated
Huge and beautiful 1.24 acre lot in the desirable Midtown location of BOLEWOOD Acres. This is a well established neighborhood in a parklike setting. The perfect space to build your dream home. The existing house has a lvg/dining rm combo w/wood-burning fireplace. Hardwood flrs. Indoor utility area. Central heat and air system. 2 car att garage. Fully fenced bkyard with patio & shed. Super convenient to The Gathering Place, Philbrook Museum, Woodward Park, and many dining and retail shopping options.

