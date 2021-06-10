 Skip to main content
3 Bedroom Home in Tulsa - $589,900

55+ Plus Gated Resort Community."Downsizing"does not have to be small. 2 bedroom suites downstairs w/on-suite bathrooms for both. double ovens,ice maker,dry bar down and up stairs.Upstairs game room,bedroom,walk in closet,bathroom and heated and cooled storage-hobby room. Living room and kitchen made for entertaining or hosting family.Thermal Windows,whirlpool cafe appliances,motorized window treatments,tankless water heater, first floor wheelchair assessible w/garage ramp and 36" doors through out. View More

