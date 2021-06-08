 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
3 Bedroom Home in Tulsa - $575,000

3 Bedroom Home in Tulsa - $575,000

3 Bedroom Home in Tulsa - $575,000

Classic Mid-century Ranch Rambler home in Midtown with BRAND NEW ROOF! 4 CAR GARAGE with RV parking & hookup. Home sits on a beautifully manicured ½ acre (m/l) corner lot. Large outdoor kitchen with granite counters, built-in grill, sink & fridge, on a non-slip deck with partially covered patio. The home also includes a whole house 3 phase natural gas backup generator. Inside: Large master suite, 2nd bedroom has an en-suite bath, 2 living areas, large utility room, safe room & tons of storage. View More

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News